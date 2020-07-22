Lamjung landslide: 19 houses swept away, 61 houses at high-risk

LAMJUNG: Nineteen houses have been swept away by the landslide in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung district, on Wednesday morning.
The unpredictable landslide has put the village of Tarapu Pallotari in danger as 61 of 80 houses in the village are under high-risk.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office, Ganga Bahadur Thapa, four persons have sustained injuries while efforts are ongoing to relocate the locals.
Victims of the landslide have been accommodated in schools and community settlements.
Meanwhile rescue operations are being conducted in coordination with the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force (APF), Nepali Army, and members of the Red Cross.
The calamity has taken its toll on the area as the scale of damage is huge and land is still slipping owing to continuous rainfall.
