Lamjung’s biggest drinking water project provides relief to Besisahar residents

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: With the completion of Bhachok River Drinking Water Project, residents of Besisahar who have been facing a severe shortage of drinking water will be relieved of this problem.

The project draws water from Bhachok River in Besisahar Municipality-10, some six kilometres away from the district headquarters, and collects it in the 830,000-capacity main water tank constructed at Chandidanda and then supplied to consumers in Beshisahar, informed Krishna Kumar Pradhan, chair of the Beshisahar Drinking Water and Cleanliness Consumers’ Committee.

The consumers’ committee is supplying drinking water to 2,775 taps in the area benefitting over 50,000 consumers. The new project will provide relief to the residents suffering from drinking water shortage after the previous water supply management, which started in 1993, failed to provide adequate water for their consumption.

According to Chair Pradhan, the project is supplying 25 litres of water per second and claimed that there will be no water problem for the next 20 years.

The Besisahar Joint-investment Drinking Water and Cleanliness Project, which was constructed at the cost of Rs 170 million, is one of the modern and model projects in the district, informed Federal Drinking Water and Sewage Management Project, Lamjung chief, Ram Chandra Kafle.

Mahadev Khimti Parajuli JV won the contract for the project and started construction on July 2017, however, the company failed to complete the construction within July 2019. The deadline for the project was extended for six months till January 2020 after the work was not completed within the stipulated time.

The project holds 70 per cent investment of the Government of Nepal and 30 per cent of the consumers.

(Translated by Sandeep Sen; Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook