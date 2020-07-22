Landslides, flood make commuting to remote areas difficult in Dhading

DHADING: Commuters have been facing problems as landslides and flood triggered by incessant rainfall have wreaked havoc in highways as well as human settlements in the northern part of Dhading district.
With increase in the flow of rural rivers, local residents in the northern parts of Dhading are facing hurdles commuting in the areas.
Locals of Tipling, Sertung, Lapa, Rigaun and Jharlang have to travel on foot as a limited number buses — the only means of public transportation from Dhadingbesi to Dundere located in the border of Darkha and Jharlang — have halted transportation services along the route as local rivers are flooded.
Moreover, transportation had already come to a halt due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Although the lockdown has been lifted, transportation will resume only after the rains stop.
It has also become difficult to travel by walking to those areas from the district headquarters as rivers have to be crossed at dozens of places, according to Ruby Valley Rural Municipality’s ward-3 chair Prashant Tamang. He said, women, children, patients in need of urgent health services are among those who have been hit hard due to the halt in transportation owing to lack of proper road infrastructure in the country.
