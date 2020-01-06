Leopard mauls eight-year-old boy to death in Tanahun

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

TANAHUN: A boy was killed in a leopard attack in Tanahun district, on Sunday evening.

According to Tanahun District Police Office, eight-year-old Pujan Sinjali Magar of Aanbukhairani Rural Municipality-1 was killed when the leopard attacked him on his way back home from the maternal uncle’s house near his village.

Magar was a grade II student at Suryodaya Basic School in Aanbukhaireni-2. Police said that his body was recovered some 200 metres away from the home in the search conducted after the boy did not appear at home for a long time.

So far, seven kids have lost their lives from leopard attack in Tanahun district, Chief of Division Forest Office Kedar Baral said.

