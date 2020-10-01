Madhyapaschim University gets new registrar

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SURKHET, SEPTEMBER 30

Associate Professor Narayan Prasad Poudel has been appointed registrar of Madhyapschim University. The university had solicited open application on July 6 to recruit to the post of registrar.

Nineteen applicants had submitted their applications for the advertised post. A three-member selection panel headed by former Vice-chancellor of Kathmandu University Professor Suresh Raj Sharma selected Poudel on the basis of standard criteria.

MU vice-chancellor Prof Nanda Bahadur Singh said Poudel’s name was recommended before the MU Chancellor and Prime Minister and the PM had already approved the recommended name.

“Appointing registrar through open competition is so far the first-of-itskind in the history of universities in Nepal,” he said, adding that “The MU has set a milestone in the recruitment of registrar through open bid.”

He claimed that the appointment of registrar of the university based on political power sharing had been completely subverted with this recruitment process. Likewise, the university has solicited applications from prospective candidates to take part in the open competition to the posts of dean of the faculties of humanities and social science, management, science and technology and education.

Successful candidates from among the applicants will be recruited to the posts of dean, university sources said.

