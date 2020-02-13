Mechi-Mahakali railway project public hearing held

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, February 12

A public hearing was organised among stakeholders of the Mechi-Mahakali Electric Railway Bardibas-Inarwa section today.

Speaking at the hearing organised by Fulbright Consultancy Private Limited in Rajbiraj, company chief Manjul Krishna Manandhar informed that so far work related to the detailed survey, design and environment assessment of the 139.42km Bardibas-Inarwa section had finished.

“Of the seven sections, work on six sections has finished so far,” said Manandhar.

As per the information provided during the public hearing, the Bardibas-Inarwa section of the 945km railway project will have 14 stations in the section. While eight of these stations will be exclusively for passengers, two will be developed with the capacity to handle cargo as well. It was informed that a total of 814. 22 hectare land would be required for the section.

A version of this article appears in print on February 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook