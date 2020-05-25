Ministry confirms six new cases, one fatality, taking COVID-19 tally to 682

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed six new cases, in addition to the 72 identified earlier today, and one fatality, taking Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 682.

The infections have been confirmed through tests carried out at Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi, Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, and Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital.

Among the infected are a 32-year-old male from Achham district, three males of ages 18, 22 and 24 years from Bardiya, and 18-year-old male from Parsa, and a 28-year-old male from Kathmandu, currently working in Kalaiya of Bara district, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.

With this, there are 86 persons infected in seven districts of Province 1, 235 infected in eight districts of Province 2, 38 in 11 districts of Bagmati Province, five in three districts of Gandaki Province, 292 in seven districts of Province 5, 11 in two districts of Karnali Province, and 15 in five districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

Of the total infected persons, 602 are males while 80 are females.

The Health Ministry also confirmed another Covid-19 fatality, in Parsa, taking Nepal’s death toll from the respiratory contagion to four.

Only today morning, 72 new cases had taken the total COVID-19 count in the country to 675.

