Minor raped in Bara

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bara, February 3

A 13-year-old girl was raped at Kolhabi Municipality in Bara on last night.

Police said the accused, Indian national Rameshwor Sharma, 55, of the municipality had raped the minor when she was at his ashram to receive a mantra to help in her treatment.

Sharma said he was a disciple of Aasharam Baba and had the knowledge of a shaman.

A police team deployed from Kolhabi Area Police Office held Sharma after locals informed the police when they heard screams from the house.

The victim is being treated at Kalaiya District Hospital.

DSP Gautam Mishra at Bara District Police Office said Sharma had been staying in the ashram on the premises of the local temple for the last many years. Sharma was popular among villagers as he claimed different diseases could be healed through the mantras he chanted.

Earlier, the girl had gone to the Shaman along with her relatives, but this time she had gone alone. Police said action would be taken against the accused under the law of the land if he was found guilty.

A version of this article appears in print on February 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

