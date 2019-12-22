Monkeys terrorise locals in Ramechhap district

Himalayan News Service

Ramechhap, December 21

Terror unleashed by monkeys is giving a hard time to locals of different places in Ramechhap.

Monkeys have started taking away food from inside homes leaving local folks terrorised. Monkey terror has gripped locals of Sunarpabi Pakarbas, Salu, Kathjor and Manthali. Last year, the locals had appealed to various government agencies to curb the monkey menace.

A horde of more than 1,000 monkeys not only destroyed crops in the fields, but also took away food and utensils from inside houses. Locals have reached out to different government agencies seeking solution to the problem, but to no avail. “Around 500 to 700 monkeys have destroyed crops in the fields,” said Ram Bahadur Karki, a local.

At a programme organised in Manthali today, Karki urged the mayor to help solve the problem at the earliest. According to local Bimala Shrestha of Pakarbash, monkeys enter homes and make off with stored food. With the monkey terror, locals have been facing difficulty reporting to their work. Villagers said monkeys had stasrted entering human settlements after they ran out of food in the forest.

