Most parts of Rautahat submerged

Rautahat, July 21
Incessant rainfall in the hilly region, Chure area and the Tarai for the past few days has submerged most parts of Rautahat district.
Rainwater has inundated Rautahat headquarters Gaur while the embankment constructed by India has inundated Banjaraha village of Ishnath Municipality. Around 200 families of Banjaraha village will have to be evacuated to safer places at any time. The Border Security Post itself is at risk of flood.
The swollen Tarhari khola has gushed into Musahari tole of Dumariya in Katahariya Municipality. A total of 23 families were evacuated to safer places from Shivnagar of Garuda Municipality after the flood from Jhanjh khola gushed into the village, said DSP Gyan Kumar Mahto.
Rautahat CDO Basudev Ghimire said that work was being carried out on a war footing to maintain the embankment in Pipara Rajwada of Madhav Narayan Municipality after flood from the Bagmati gushed into Brahmapuri and Basatpur of Rajdevi Municipality and Madhav Narayan Municipality.
Locals, police personnel and technicians are working to control the embankment at Paroha Municipality’s Tejapakad after the flood water from the Lalbakaiya River gushed into Baudhimai and Paroha municipalities.
Personnel of Nepal Police, Nepali Army and APF have been kept on standby keeping in view the possible damage the flood could cause, said CDO Ghimire.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
SINDHUPALCHOWK, JULY 20 The local administration in Sindhupalchowk district has alerted one and all residing in Barabise and Khadichaur among other areas in Bhotekoshi River Basin for possible outburst of Keyrung Tshyo Glacier Lake any moment. The water level in the Bhotekoshi River could alar Read More...
JHAPA, JULY 20 After four months’ hiatus due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19, public vehicles have started operating in Jhapa from today. Transport Entrepreneurs’ Union Damak Chair Ganga Sitaula said that only ten public vehicles had plied the street on the first Read More...
NAWALPARASI, JULY 20 Locals have planted paddy at the historical and archaeological place, Ramgram Stupa area, in Nawalparasi ( Bardaghat-Susta West). It is said the place has many types of artifacts and remnants of archaeological importance. There is also the relic of Lord Gautam Buddha at Ra Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 Since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to control the spread of the coronavirus, transactions in the real estate sector have dropped by around 35 per cent as compared to the months before the lockdown. Although other businesses have started returnin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Bank Nepal (SCBN) has contributed $200,000 to UNICEF programmes in Nepal for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation is a part of Standard Chartered PLC’s $5 million pledge to support emergency relief activities by UNICEF that provide immediate Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 Under the second phase of repatriation, a total of 558 passengers were repatriated today. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), only three passenger flights were conducted today while the remaining two were cargo flights. All three repatriation flights were conducted Read More...
MANCHESTER: England all-rounder Ben Stokes' Manchester masterclass has convinced captain Joe Root that the team are "in the presence of greatness" and that sky was the limit for "Mr Incredible". Stokes' match haul of 254 runs and three wickets fashioned England's series-levelling victory agai Read More...
NEW YORK: Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers." She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Ov Read More...