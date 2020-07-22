Most parts of Rautahat submerged

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Rautahat, July 21

Incessant rainfall in the hilly region, Chure area and the Tarai for the past few days has submerged most parts of Rautahat district.

Rainwater has inundated Rautahat headquarters Gaur while the embankment constructed by India has inundated Banjaraha village of Ishnath Municipality. Around 200 families of Banjaraha village will have to be evacuated to safer places at any time. The Border Security Post itself is at risk of flood.

The swollen Tarhari khola has gushed into Musahari tole of Dumariya in Katahariya Municipality. A total of 23 families were evacuated to safer places from Shivnagar of Garuda Municipality after the flood from Jhanjh khola gushed into the village, said DSP Gyan Kumar Mahto.

Rautahat CDO Basudev Ghimire said that work was being carried out on a war footing to maintain the embankment in Pipara Rajwada of Madhav Narayan Municipality after flood from the Bagmati gushed into Brahmapuri and Basatpur of Rajdevi Municipality and Madhav Narayan Municipality.

Locals, police personnel and technicians are working to control the embankment at Paroha Municipality’s Tejapakad after the flood water from the Lalbakaiya River gushed into Baudhimai and Paroha municipalities.

Personnel of Nepal Police, Nepali Army and APF have been kept on standby keeping in view the possible damage the flood could cause, said CDO Ghimire.

