Murder suspects sent to custody

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 5
Three persons arrested on murder charges have been remanded to judicial custody in Gaur Prison following the district court’s order in Rautahat.
Naresh Patel, 36, and Jaya Narayan Raut Patel of Karuniya, Dewahi Gonahi Municipality, were remanded to custody for the murder of Shreeram Sah, 65. Sah was the priest of Hanuman temple in Kheshraiya, Madhav Narayan Municipality.
The Hanuman temple priest was shot in the temple while he was having supper at home at about 09:00pm on August 19 this year.
Similarly, Chunu Sah Teli, 45, of Haraiya, Brindaban Municipality, was sent to custody on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl of the locality.
Sanjha Kumar Sah Kanu, 14, was raped and murdered by Chunu while she had gone to collect fodder in the morning of September 22. After raping the minor in a sugarcane field, Chunu had strangled her to death.
Police were informed about the incident a few days later after a local boy spotted a semi-naked dead of the girl while grazing cattle.
A joint police team deployed from the Janakpur Province Police Office and Rautahat District Police Office had arrested Chunu from his hideout in Garuda Municipality.
A version of this article appears in print on November 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
