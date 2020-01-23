Narayan Kaji Shrestha elected NA member from Gandaki Province

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat member and party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha has been elected National Assembly member from Gandaki Province, on Thursday.

Leader Shrestha bagged 3462 votes and defeated his nearest rival and main opposition Nepali Congress candidate Surya Prasad Regmi by a wide margin of 1218 votes today.

Likewise, NCP’s Bhagawati Neupane also won the seat in NA from woman’s category from Gandaki Province. She beat Nepali Congress candidate Bimala Gauchan by 1020 votes. Neupane garnered a total of 3366 votes.

Shrestha was elected to the NA member from others group whereas Neupane from woman’s category.

Earlier, Shrestha and NCP leader Bhagawati Neupane have registered their nominations for seats of members of National Assembly from Gandaki Province.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook