Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1172 new cases, 1893 recoveries, seven fatalities recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ ALSO: Close to 9000 active cases of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu valley alone
As of today, 944,474 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 9,497 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 7,104 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 17,414.
1,172 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 67,804.
READ MORE : 1,172 new cases take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 67,804 on Wednesday
As many as 1,893 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 49,954.
On Wednesday, seven more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 436.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported from across the country.
Health Ministry recommends lockdown if active coronavirus cases surpass 25000
As of today, the country has witnessed 67,804 cases of the coronavirus infection while 49,954 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 429 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
NEW YORK: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November to fight a coronavirus flareup in his state, as the number of people who have died across the United States since the pandemic began passed 200,000. In-pers Read More...
SC order aims to avoid crowds in prisons KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 22 The National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to implement provisions stipulated in the Criminal Offences (Determination and Execution of Sentence) Act-2017, for improvement of prison conditions. The NHRC made th Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 22 President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called for journalists to fully abide by the code of conduct for consolidation of democracy. Addressing the 51st anniversary of the Press Council Nepal in Shital Niwas here today, the head of the state underscored the need of compl Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 22 Kin of a prisoner, who allegedly died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Bir Hospital, have demanded investigation into the death. Ram Lakhan Jaiwal, 63, of Siddhartha Municipality-5, Rupandehi died at the hospital on Saturday. He had been serving sentence in the Read More...
BARA, SEPTEMBER 22 There are reports of attempts to cover up a rape incident in Subarna Rural Municipality, Bara. What is worse, an elected local representative is learnt to have been involved in such attempts. On Friday evening, a 12-year-old girl was raped in Auraiya in Subarna Rural Municip Read More...
DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 22 Byas Municipality today held a meeting with head teachers and principals of community and private schools to find a way for reopening schools that have been shut for a long time due to COVID-19. The municipality held a meeting to discuss the possibility of opening sch Read More...
POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 22 As many as 126 people lost their lives to natural disasters such as floods and landslides in Gandaki Province this monsoon. Gandaki Province Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Hari Bahadur Chuman said that most of the casualties happened in Myagdi and Baglung districts. Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 22 A probe committee formed to investigate the death of Amar Bahadur Chand, who died in Kailali Police Custody, has recommended action against three police personnel. Chand had died in the toilet of Bahuliya Border Police Post on August 12. The probe committee led by SP Raj Read More...