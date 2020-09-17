Nepal Covid-19 Update: 1246 new cases, 1243 discharges, four deaths

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 882,915 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10,641 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 7,883 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 16,241.

1,246 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 59,573.

As many as 1,243 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 42,949.

On Thursday, four more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 383.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, along with Psychiatrist Dr Rachana Sharma and Medical Superintendent Dr Amrit Pokhrel shared their words on World Patient Safety Day, which the country began marking since last year after it was announced on May 19.

Dr Sharma talked about elderly care in the time of pandemic as they are supposedly more affected by it. She mentioned that they can be cared for by giving emotional support and practices such as teleconsultation, and for those in old age homes, by providing needed facilities and maintaining Covid-29 protocols.

