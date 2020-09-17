Nepal Covid-19 Update: 1246 new cases, 1243 discharges, four deaths

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 882,915 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10,641 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
Read Also: 1,246 infections reported today, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally moves to 59,573
At present, there are 7,883 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 16,241.
1,246 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 59,573.
As many as 1,243 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 42,949.
Read Also: 618 infections reported in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours
On Thursday, four more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 383.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, along with Psychiatrist Dr Rachana Sharma and Medical Superintendent Dr Amrit Pokhrel shared their words on World Patient Safety Day, which the country began marking since last year after it was announced on May 19.
Dr Sharma talked about elderly care in the time of pandemic as they are supposedly more affected by it. She mentioned that they can be cared for by giving emotional support and practices such as teleconsultation, and for those in old age homes, by providing needed facilities and maintaining Covid-29 protocols.
As of today, the country has witnessed 59,573 cases of the coronavirus infection while 42,949 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 383 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has proposed to assess students of twelfth grade through online examinations, which would cover 40 percent of the total assessment. The Ministry has presented the proposal of mixed examination system to carry out Grade 12 examination, w Read More...
A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet. Eli Lilly announced the results Wednesday in a pr Read More...
WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunications providers, officials said Wednesday. T Read More...
WILMINGTON: Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he trusts what scientists say about a potential coronavirus vaccine, he doesn’t trust President Donald Trump. His comments come as the debate over a vaccine — how it will be evaluated and distributed when it’s ready — has taken center stage Read More...
PENSACOLA: Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and forcing the rescue of hundreds of people as it pushed inland for what could be a slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep Sou Read More...
AMMAN: Syria is experiencing worsening gasoline shortages as a result of tougher US sanctions disrupting crucial fuel imports, its oil minister said on Wednesday, the latest crisis to hit the war-devastated country’s crumbling economy. The Caesar Act - the toughest US sanctions which came into fo Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: A 17-year-old from Saptari has died by suicide as the village council pressurised her and her family to not file complaint against perpetrators that had gang-raped her. The deceased's mother has alleged that her daughter, who was a rape victim, killed herself, as the village council pr Read More...
Kathmandu, September 16 Adverse situation created by COVID-19 has battered the national economy. Small businesses have been experiencing the brunt of the pandemic. Yet, some youths have been able to turn the adversity into opportunity. Gaurav Tiwari, 30, his elder brother Saurav Tiwari and his Read More...