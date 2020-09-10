KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 810,485 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 11,144 plus tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 5,806 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 14,448.
1,246 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 50,465.
As many as 1818 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 35,700.
On Thursday, five more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 317.
Meanwhile, Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam and Senior Psychiatrist Dr Roshan Pokhrel talked about suicide prevention today as September 10 is marked as the day of World Suicide Prevention Day, with a slogan “Working together to prevent suicide”.
Dr Pokhrel suggested that apart from psychotherapy and chemotherapy, there can be measures such as exercise, diet, controlling of fear and counselling that can control or prevent suicide. Furthermore, he provided information on two toll-free numbers — 1660-01-21600 and 1611 that can help at-risk individuals by providing counselling and support.
As of today, the country has witnessed 50,465 cases of the coronavirus infection while 35,700 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 317 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
