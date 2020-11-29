Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1255 new cases, 1404 recoveries and 25 fatalities recorded on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,727,836 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,008 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 632 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 17,909.
1,255 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 231,978.
As many as 1,404 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 212,590.
Meanwhile, 25 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,479.
