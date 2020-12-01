Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1304 new cases, 2073 recoveries, 21 fatalities recorded on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

READ ALSO: 530 of 1304 cases reported today from Kathmandu valley

Till date, 1,746,330 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,583 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 616 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 16,633.

1,304 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 234,756.

As many as 2,073 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 216,594.

Meanwhile, 21 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,529.

