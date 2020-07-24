Nepal COVID-19 Update: 133 new cases, 107 recoveries, one death recorded

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 335,082 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 3,987 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 19,444 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,383 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

133 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 18,374.

As many as 107 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 12,947.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to COVID-19, taking Nepal’s death toll owing to the disease to 44.

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, cautioned that opening of public and corporate offices might risk a surge in transmission while appealing to the offices to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.

