THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley registers record-high 934 single-day coronavirus cases

Till date, 1,009,298 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10891 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 5,778 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 20,396.

1,513 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 76,258.

Read More: Nepal’s coronavirus cases top 75,000 on Tuesday with 1513 infections

As many as 731 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 55,371.

Meanwhile, 10 fatalities were reported today with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 491.

READ MORE: Ten Covid-19 fatalities recorded, death-toll inches closer closer to 500

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported from across the country.

As of today, the country has witnessed 76,258 cases of the coronavirus infection while 55,371 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 491 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook