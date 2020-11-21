Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1674 new cases, 2323 recoveries and seven fatalities recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,652,043 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,144 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 757 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 24,009.
1,674 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 218,639.
As many as 2,323 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 193,325.
Meanwhile, seven more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,305.
