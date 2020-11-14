Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1946 new cases, 2503 recoveries and 13 fatalities recorded on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,602,603 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,753 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 1,507 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 36,452.

1,946 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 208,299.

As many as 2,503 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 170,632.

Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,215.

