Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1946 new cases, 2503 recoveries and 13 fatalities recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,602,603 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,753 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 1,507 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 36,452.
1,946 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 208,299.
As many as 2,503 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 170,632.
Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,215.
As of today, the country has witnessed 208,299 cases of the coronavirus infection while 170,632 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,215 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: Kukur Tihar and Laxmi Puja are being observed today, the second day of Tihar festival this year, by worshipping, garlanding and feeding dogs and cows. In Kukur Tihar, dogs are worshipped as protectors of the house. A dog is the most loyal friend to human beings, and according to H Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former leader of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Sunil Bahadur Thapa has been appointed the joint-General Secretary of Nepali Congress. Thapa had quit his mother party and joined the NC along with a few others in July. Likewise, seven others have been inducted as the party's central comm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), donated 100 state-of-the-art ventilators to Nepal to assist its fight against COVID-19, on Friday. For more than 70 years, through disaster, conflict and rough times, the US has stood by Nepal in Read More...
WASHINGTON: Gliding over significant challenges still to come, President Donald Trump on Friday offered a rosy update on the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus as he delivered his first public remarks since his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden. He still did not concede the election. Read More...
BANEPA: An agriculture road has been constructed in Chaurideurali Rural Municipality-9 of Kavrepalanchok district. Chairperson of the rural municipality Dinnath Gautam inaugurated the Ratochaur-Chyandanda-Keureni road on Friday. The road built at the cost of Rs 800,000 by the rural municipalit Read More...
WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden's top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging COVID-19 pandemic, while three US West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel. The warning against unnecessary transit Read More...
HANOI/MANILA: Vietnam was bracing for Typhoon Vamco to make landfall in the country’s central coast early on Sunday, as the death toll in the Philippines rose to 53 from that country’s deadliest storm this year. Packing winds of up to 165 kph (103 mph), Vamco is forecast to hit a swathe of Viet Read More...
KATHMANDU: BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another covid death in Dharan. A 19-year-old female from Baraha of Sunsari district succumbed to coronavirus infection today at 4:30 am. The deceased, after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 12, was admitted to the BP Read More...