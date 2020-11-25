Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1948 new cases, 3140 recoveries and 28 fatalities recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 835 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday
Till date, 1,690,509 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,210 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 669 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 16,639.
1,948 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 226,026.
As many as 3,140 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 207,998.
Meanwhile, 28 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,389.
