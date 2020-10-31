Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2508 new cases, 2264 recoveries and 17 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date,1,443,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 9,279 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 2,410 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 38,584.
2,508 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 170,743.
As many as 2,264 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 131,222.
Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now advanced to 937.
