Nepal COVID-19 Update: 259 new cases, 65 recoveries, one fatality recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 406,494 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 7,687 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 10,452 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,925 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
259 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 21,009.
As many as 65 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 15,026.
Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll stands at 58. One fatality was recorded today.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cautioned the public that rate of transmission in the country is on the surge while also appealing them to adopt the prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus.
As of today, the country has witnessed 21,009 cases of the coronavirus infection while 15,026 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, fifty-eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
