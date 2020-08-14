Nepal COVID-19 Update: 594 new cases, 240 recoveries, four fatalities recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 494,613 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.
At present, there are 14,638 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 7,913 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
594 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 25,551.
As many as 240 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 17,077.
Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 99 with the confirmation of four fatalities since the last update.
READ MORE: Coronavirus cases surpass the 25k mark with the detection of 594 cases Friday
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cautioned the public to adopt precautionary measures in the wake of rising cases of the highly contagious infection.
As of today, the country has witnessed 25,551 cases of the coronavirus infection while 17,077 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, ninety-nine COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
BAJURA: Olena village in Badimalika Municipality-4 of Bajura district is at the risk of landslide and flood. The swollen Budhiganga River has eroded the earth while there is also the risk of landslides that could occur from two sides of the village. It has been reported that 87 people of 12 famil Read More...
KATHMANDU: British singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child as Cherry is reportedly in the final stage of her pregnancy. According to Page Six, the couple has been spending most of the year in lockdown at Sheeran's Suffolk home, allowing them to keep the pregn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have expedited action against restaurants that are still allowing public gathering, disregarding the latest directive issued by the government. Owners and operators of several restaurants that were operating regular business flouting the safety protocol have been rounded up Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Kapilvastu Hospital has been sealed for a week after eighteen health workers including three doctors tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Chief District Officer (CDO) Dirga Narayan Pandey, the District Administration Office decided to re-impose lockdown and seal the hosp Read More...
LISBON: Manchester City's task in the Champions League has not been made any easier by the exits of Real Madrid and Liverpool as every team playing in the mini-tournament in Lisbon is capable of winning, midfielder Bernardo Silva has said. Pep Guardiola's City eliminated Real in the last 16 whi Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen took on Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer in a public spat last year over the Germany goalkeeper's jersey and the confrontation will be played out on the pitch in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. Only Lionel Messi can rival Ter Stegen, 28 Read More...
LISBON: RB Leipzig stunned Atletico Madrid, with a 2-1 victory in their Champions League quarter-final on Thursday, to reach the competition's last four for the first time in their club's short history. With two minutes of normal time remaining, United States midfielder Tyler Adams snatched Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 The National Human Rights Commission has recommended that the Government of Nepal rescue Nepalis stranded in foreign countries on the basis of their financial condition and risk analysis. ‘Report on Human Rights Situation of Nepali Migrant Workers during the COVID-19 Pan Read More...