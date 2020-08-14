Nepal COVID-19 Update: 594 new cases, 240 recoveries, four fatalities recorded on Friday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 494,613 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.

At present, there are 14,638 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 7,913 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

594 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 25,551.

As many as 240 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 17,077.

Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 99 with the confirmation of four fatalities since the last update.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cases surpass the 25k mark with the detection of 594 cases Friday

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cautioned the public to adopt precautionary measures in the wake of rising cases of the highly contagious infection.

As of today, the country has witnessed 25,551 cases of the coronavirus infection while 17,077 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, ninety-nine COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook