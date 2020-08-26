Nepal COVID-19 Update: 885 new cases, 385 recoveries, 11 deaths recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 635,252 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 13,253 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 9,832 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 14,250 people are in isolation.
885 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 34,418.
As many as 385 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 19,504.
Eleven more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Health Ministry. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 175.
Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, informed that the government has decided to test the admitted COVID-19 patients on 10th day of their hospital-stay.
Those who test negative for the contraction in that particular PCR test will be discharged while those who test positive and are with mild or no symptoms of the transmission will be discharged from the Hospital facility after completion of 14 days without having to get tested. The government will not bear the expenses of the patients post two weeks of their hospital-stay.
As of today, the country has witnessed 34,418 cases of the coronavirus infection while 19,504 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 175 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
