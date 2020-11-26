Nepal Covid Update: 1614 new cases, 1437 recoveries, 23 deaths on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,700,000 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,491 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 680 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 16,793.

1,614 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 227,640.

As many as 1,437 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 209,435.

Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now crossed 1400, reaching 1,412.

