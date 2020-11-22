Nepal Covid Update: 1669 new cases, 5699 recoveries, 16 deaths on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,660,075 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,032 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 686 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 19,963.

1,669 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 220,308.

As many as 5,699 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 199,024.

Meanwhile, 16 more covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,321.

