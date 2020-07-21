Nepal ends coronavirus lockdown, decision effective midnight Tuesday

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to end the coronavirus lockdown. The decision will come into effect from Tuesday midnight.

Spokesperson of Nepal Government, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Yubaraj Khatiwada informed that the government has decided to lift the restrictions that had been imposed to cut the spread of coronavirus infection on March 24, and revised in various stages.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held Monday had decided to lift temporary ban on all international and domestic flights in the country. Likewise, it was announced today that long-haul transport services too would resume. August 17 has been set as the designated date for resumption of flights and long-route transportation.

With the government announcing resumption of all international and domestic flights from August 17, the Ministry of Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation informed that it would let all tourism related activities including mountain climbing in the autumn season commence.

However, educational institutions will remain closed until further decision is taken. Admissions for new sessions will open on August 17.

