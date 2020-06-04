Nepal to witness penumbral lunar eclipse Friday, excitement building for Strawberry moon sighting

Kriti Joshi

KATHMANDU: Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa will witness the second lunar eclipse of 2020, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, on June 5-6 when the Strawberry Moon turns a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse.

According to timeanddate.com, a Norwegian online portal, the Penumbral lunar eclipse is anticipated to begin on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:30 pm and will fade on the next day, at 02:49 am, with total duration of three hours and 18 minutes in Nepal.

Nepal can experience the eclipse at its fullest, albeit with safety measures in place, on Saturday at 01:09 am.

The weather for Friday-Saturday, however, is forecasted to be mostly cloudy with rainfall and snowfall in high altitude areas. The change in the weather in thanks to the partial effects of the Nisarga Cyclone that developed in the south-eastern part of Arabian sea on Wednesday.

Here’s a fun fact -Penumbral lunar eclipse is mostly mistaken for normal full moon and it is, in fact, hard to distinguish from one other.

People witnessed first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 on January 10 and 11.

