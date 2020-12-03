Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











DAMAULI, DECEMBER 2

Senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel was arrested this afternoon, along with scores of NC activists, for violating a prohibitory order in Talghare of Byas Municipality, Tanahun.

Tanahun Chief District Officer Sagar Acharya had issued the prohibitory order anticipating trouble during the inauguration of a bridge over Buldikhola on Dumsichaur Road, as the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was opposed to its inauguration by Paudel. The prohibitory order was imposed in Byas Municipality from 12:00 noon to 6:00pm.

All those arrested, including Nepali Congress Tanahun Acting President Jeet Prakash Ale, were, however, released in the evening after four hours in custody of District Police Office, Tanahun.

After his release, Paudel termed his arrest ‘a naked form of Communist totalitarianism’ and condemned police high-handedness against NC leaders and cadres.

Earlier in the day, Damauli Bazaar saw clashes between NC and NCP cadres over the inauguration of the bridge.

NCP had objected to the inauguration by Paudel. Six cadres of Youth Association Nepal aligned with the NCP were arrested when they tried to picket Tanahun DAO against its decision to let Paudel inaugurate the bridge.

“A prohibitory order was issued in the vicinity of the bridge, but Paudel defied the order and was arrested when he was about to inaugurate the bridge,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Yubaraj Timilsena.

Police had to fire dozens of tear gas shells and use batons to disperse the crowd of NC supporters. Dozens of NC cadres and leaders, including former CA member Ramchandra Pokhrel and Gandaki Provincial Assembly member Dobate BK, were injured in the incident, according to the NC.

The prohibitory order had to be issued after the dispute between NCP and Nepali Congress took an ugly turn, said CDO Acharya.

Six police personnel were also injured in the clash, said Tanahun Superintendent of Police Arun Poudel.

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in print on December 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook