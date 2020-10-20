Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 139,129 with 3,093 new cases recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,093 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 139,129 on Tuesday.
There are currently 41,755 active cases of infection while 4,220 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country.
A total of 2,108 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far, 96,609 people have recovered from Covid-19.
Eight new fatalities have been reported today, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 765.
On Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advanced to 136,036 with 3,790 fresh infections.
