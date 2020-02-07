NRA to remove 4,366 earthquake victims from beneficiary list

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kavre, February 6

National Reconstruction Authority Grant Management and Local Infrastructure Office, Kavre, has decided to recommend the National Reconstruction Authority Central Office to remove names of 4,366 victims of 2015 earthquakes from the list of beneficiaries.

According to National Reconstruction Authority Grant Management and Local Infrastructure Office, Kavre, the office has decided to remove the names from the list after the quake victims did not visit the office to sign an agreement.

National Reconstruction Authority Central Office has sought the list of the quake victims who failed to sign the agreement till mid-January.

Information Officer at NRAGMLIO, Kavre, Ganesh Ghimire said the central office had issued 24-hour ultimatum to send the list.

The authority had given the deadline till mid-January to sign the agreement and asked the victims to receive the first instalment worth Rs 50,000, each.

Ghimire said of the 84,475 beneficiaries in the district, 4,366 have yet to come into contact.

Ghimire said as many as 98,019 damaged houses were surveyed by the authority.

“Of them, 76,661 houses have reached the agreement for reconstruction,” he said.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook