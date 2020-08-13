Paper mill in Nawalparasi resumes operation

NAWALPARASI, AUGUST 12
A paper factory at Madhyabindu Municipality in the district has resumed operation following a halt of two years.
Established in 2018, the industry named Quality Paper Industries Pvt Ltd makes use of paper waste and local raw materials, said Suresh Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the industry, adding that in the first phase, it will prioritise carton production.
“It aims to make the country independent in boxes for packaging. In the second phase, production of white papers will take place. We will prioritise the use of local raw materials to produce paper,” he said.
The industry will be environment-friendly as it makes use of European technology to produce paper, claimed managing director of the industry, Rajan Piya.
The machine installed in the industry has capacity to process 115 tonnes of paper, he said.
