BHAIRAHAWA, JUNE 17
The swab sample of 45-year-old Dev Bahadur BK, who committed suicide by hanging in the quarantine of Hari Secondary School in Sitganga Municipality, Arghakhanchi, tested positive for coronavirus.
Having tested positive in the rapid diagnostic test, BK’s swab sample was collected and sent to Bhairahawa for PCR test 11 days ago.
BK committed suicide in the quarantine last night.
“Reports of 49 people had come out positive today,” said Dr Rajendra Giri of Bhairahawa laboratory.
Deceased BK had returned home from Punjab on May 23. Since then, he had stayed in the quarantine.
Tuesday marked 24 days since he was kept in the quarantine. It is suspected that BK might have committed suicide due to delay in the test report, lack of good food at the quarantine and discrimination meted out on him there. Two more people used to stay with BK in the quarantine. Their reports were also positive. “BK was found hanging from a tree,” said Arghakhanchi DSP Madhav Budhathoki.
BK used to work in Punjab.
There are six members in his family. With the detection of COVID-19, District Security Committee has started preparation to cremate his body without conducting post-mortem.
Arghakhanchi CDO Bijayaraj Poudel said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of suicide.
The home ministry is yet to decide whether or not to include BK in the list of COVID-19 deaths.
Earlier, one person had succumbed to COVID in the district. With detection of corona in 49 people today, the total number of COVID cases has jumped to 107 in the district.
Kathmandu Waste management is important for a clean and healthy environment. Its importance has never been more than during the current coronavirus pandemic. But waste workers across the nation are facing greater risk to their health and livelihood as the country remains under lockdown Read More...
KATHMANDU: With e-commerce booming, Dolma Impact Fund has made an additional investment of one million dollars in Sastodeal.com. Founded in 2011, Sastodeal, a leading local e-commerce company in Nepal has raised $1 million from Dolma Impact Fund alongside other existing shareholders as part of an Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The Primetime Emmy Awards for television, one of the biggest events on the showbusiness calendar, are going ahead in September as planned with Jimmy Kimmel as host, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday. ABC, part of Walt Disney Co, gave no details for how the Sept. 20 show, which hands ou Read More...
PARIS: British actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, and former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam are set to join the board of French luxury group Kering as it pushes to raise its profile in areas such as sustainability. Kering, behind top fashion brands Read More...
A Georgia prosecutor is expected to announce as early as Wednesday whether a former Atlanta police officer will face any charges in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy's parking lot last week. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has said that if he charges former officer Ga Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has registered 586 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 7,177. Of the newly infected, 546 are males and 40 females. In total, 6,638 males and 539 females have been recorded to ha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus-infection death toll has advanced to 20 as one additional fatality was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday. A 46-year-old woman from Baijnath Municipality-6 in Banke district was the latest person to succumb to Covid-19. The deceased w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid the talks of nepotism making rounds in Bollywood with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a case has been filed against eight people including celebrities Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor in Bihar of India in connection with Rajput's death. Adv Read More...