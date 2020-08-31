Police clueless about priest’s murder

RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 30
Eleven days have passed since a priest was murdered. But, police are still clueless regarding the whereabouts of people involved in the murder.
Three people, including a ward chair, have been at large since the incident occurred.
A joint team of police deployed from Province 2 Police Office and Rautahat District Police Office has been investigating the incident. But, the team is clueless about the perpetrators.
A group of unidentified people had shot the priest of Hanuman temple in ward 2, Madhavnarayan Municipality, Shreeram Sah to death on August 19 when he was sitting to have a meal.
Immediately after the incident, police had reached the incident site and started investigation.
Four sniffer dogs were brought to investigate the murder the next day. A police source claimed that three persons, including ward 1 chair of Gonahi Municipality had been at large since the incident occurred. It is suspected that three people, including ward chair Nurullah, have fled to India.
Before being elected ward Chair from Janata Samajwadi Party, Nurullah used to work as a spy for Nepal police and APF. He is suspected to have hired criminals from India to commit the murder and other heinous crimes in Nepal in the past.
Police involved in the investigation showed that Nurullah had visited the temple a few days before the murder took place. He had a verbal spat with the priest then. Dewahi Gonahi Municipality Chief Dharmendra Patel said that ward chair Nurullah had gone out of contact.
Province 2 Police Office SSP Yagya Binod Pokhrel urged locals to have patience as police were investigating the incident. He pledged to book the guilty as early as possible.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
