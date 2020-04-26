Police refuse to register complaint filed by Dr Surendra Yadav

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, has refused to register a complaint filed by lawmaker Surendra Yadav alleging two ruling party lawmakers and an ex-IGP of kidnapping him.

Dr Yadav, along with other leaders of the newly formed Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal, reached the range this afternoon to lodge a case against Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmakers Kisan Shrestha, Mahesh Basnet and former IGP Sarbendra Khanal.

“Since the incident took place at Mahottari, a case must be filed at the District Police Office in Mahottari,” an officer at the range informed.

Leader of the party, former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai questioned the intention of police and placed doubts over fair-justice delivery capacity of the law enforcement agency that engages in such unfair practices.

However, some have pointed out that the location constraint as forwarded by the police as its reason for not registering the case is flawed, in that there are examples of exactly the opposite incidents in the past.

On April 23, the then Samajwadi Party-Nepal that forged unity with the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, had alleged that the party lawmaker Surendra Kumar Yadav was abducted and tormented by the administration.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook