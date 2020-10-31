Probe committee formed to investigate police shooting in Bara

BARA: The District Administration Office, Bara on Friday formed a probe committee to investigate the shooting at Kawahigoth in Suvarna Rural Municipality-2 of Bara district on Wednesday night.
A teenager was shot on his head while three police personnel were injured when locals backed the onion smugglers to encounter police prosecution. Police personnel had fired 12 rounds of bullets into the air to take the situation under control.
Rajan Yadav (14), son of local Chandeshwar Yadav of Kawahigoth in Suvarna-2, was critically injured in the incident. Three others injured in the clash include a Sub-Inspector of Police and two constables.
A clash ensued as locals started pelting stones and vandalised a police vehicle into which the police personnel deployed from Bara District Police Office were loading the seven sacks of contraband onions, and three seized motorcycles with Indian registration numbers used in the smuggling, at around 8:10 pm on Wednesday. The seized items had been kept at Kawahigoth-based Area Police Office.
The four-member probe committee formed in coordination with Chief Administration Officer at the DAO, Surendra Prasad Yadav has been ordered to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a detailed report within seven days.
Other members of the committee are Police Inspector at Bara DPO, Surendra Yadav; Sub Inspector at Armed Police Force, No.12 Batallion, Bara, Rajeshwar Sah and officer at National Investigation Office, Bara, Shovakanta Chaudhary.
On Thursday, hundreds of JSP cadres taking part in a demonstration chanted slogans against police administration. They accused police of taking action unfairly. JSP-Bara has further demanded action against police personnel involved in the incident and free treatment of victim along with compensation. The party’s leaders expressed their views that police should have solved the issue peacefully.
Likewise, Nepali Congress, Bara also issued a press statement demanding action against the guilty in the incident and compensation to the victim.
