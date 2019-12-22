Probe into Naike starts, two inmates transferred

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, December 21

Banke District Prison has started an investigation into the Naike after female inmates padlocked the gate of their prison block demanding her transfer.

Acting Prison Chief Dipendra Poudel said his office initiated a probe after female jailbirds protested against Naike Lalita Regmi, accusing her of treating them improperly and providing them sub-standard meal. The protest by the inmates was halted yesterday evening after the prison office pledged to probe Naike Regmi. Poudel said probe into Regmi was under way.

Meanwhile, inmates Bhagawati Rana and Prema Chand were transferred to another jail to avoid untoward incident. Rana was transferred to Nawalparasi and Chand to Palpa today. They were doing time in the prison on drug abuse case.

The prison has been without a jailor after former jailer Bharatraj Pandey and Naike Bharat Phadera were transferred following protests by male inmates one-and-a-half-months ago.

Banke Chief District Officer Kumar Bahadur Khadka said the government appointed Assistant CDO Dipendra Prasad Shrestha of Jumla to assume the office of jailor.

