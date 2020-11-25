Protests continue at Bardibas despite prohibitory order

Aashish BK

Share Now:











SIRAHA: Locals in Bardibas have continued their protest, despite prohibitory order, for the death of Buddhiraj Neupane. Neupane was injured, and he subsequently died, after the police opened fire on Tuesday.

The local administration had issued a prohibitory order this morning from 9:00 am until 6:00 am tomorrow morning, however, the protesters have continued their agitation, disregarding the order.

The protesters have demanded that deceased Buddhiraj Neupane be declared a martyr, employment be guaranteed for one of the members of the deceased’s family, establishment of Neupane’s statue at Bardibas Chowk, treatment of those injured in the protest, and appropriate relief for family of the girl child who was murdered.

They intend to protest until these demands are fulfilled or put to a conclusion.

Read Also:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook