Purwanchal Campus padlocked indefinitely

Himalayan News Service

Sunsari, January 6

Students today padlocked Purwanchal Engineering Campus, Sunsari, for indefinite period. Around 2,000 students studying at the campus have been affected following the padlock.

Students of electrical engineering and architecture faculties locked the varsity demanding that their faculties be registered with the Nepal Engineering Council. Agitating students said that graduates of the electrical engineering and architecture were deprived of various opportunities as they were yet to be registered with the Nepal Engineering Council. The campus had introduced electrical engineering and architecture courses five years ago.

Electrical engineering second batch student Suman Dahal today said though he had graduated from the campus he was yet to receive certificate from the council. He bemoaned that he had failed to apply for government jobs for the want of licence issued by the council.

Issuing a press statement today, the agitating students have warned they will halting classes unless their faculties are registered with the council. Electrical Society Purwanchal Campus Chair Netra Prakash Aryal warned of locking the campus administration unless their demands were met. Earlier, the students had issued a ten-day ultimatum to meet their demands.

Campus Chief Om Prakash Dhakal said the registration could not be done as he was appointed to the post just seven months ago. He said that he had started the process of getting the faculties registered with the council. “Registration process has been delayed as the Cabinet has to take the final call on the issue,” Dhakal added. As many as 96 students from electrical faculty have graduated from the campus.

Campus Chief Dhakal said he had done everything possible to complete the registration process.

A version of this article appears in print on January 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook