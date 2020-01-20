Rain, snowfall for three days from tomorrow

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 19

The Meteorological and Forecasting Division today said fresh westerly wind has yet again entered the country, which is likely to bring rain and dip the mercury further in the western hilly areas of the country including Kathmandu valley starting Tuesday. However, sky will be clear tomorrow.

The winter this year has seen westerly wind entering in the country several times, which is not a common phenomenon, according to meteorologists at the MFD, under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

“The westerly wind that comes from Jammu Kashmir area of India to Nepal normally enters one or two times in the winter season, but this year the wind has been making its way into Nepal many times.

The wind deepens the temperature resulting in rainfall and even snowfall in higher altitude,” said Manju Basi, a meteorologist at MFD.

This winter season recorded lowest temperature of 0.6 degree Celsius on December 28 and lowest maximum temperature of 9.9 °C on January 3. Continues cloudy sky, winter rain and snow in high altitude for the last three weeks have made the Kathmandu residents feel colder this year as per meteorologists.

The MFD has asked people to remain alert as the temperature, specially in the western and central region of the country, is likely to drop further from Tuesday onward.

A version of this article appears in print on January 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

