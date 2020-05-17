Nepal | May 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > River mining rampant in Rautahat district

River mining rampant in Rautahat district

Published: May 17, 2020 12:15 pm On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

Rautahat, May 16

Extraction of river-borne materials has increased in Rautahat, of late. Many people are involved in extracting river products from the Lalbakaiya and Bagmati rivers of Rautahat taking advantage of the lockdown.

At a time when the entire country is busy fighting against COVID-19, random river mining in the district might invite another trouble for the district denizens. It is learnt that the district coordination committee has given permission to extract materials from the river and the local administration has issued passes to excavators to operate during the lockdown on the pretext of continuing development works in the district.

A social worker, Ajaya Sah at Chandrapur, said that it was unfortunate to continue river mining when the entire country was under lockdown. He said that dozens of tippers had been used in carrying river products extracted from the Lalbakaiya River.

Chandrapur Municipality Mayor Ram Chandra Chaudhary said the multi-party meeting held on Wednesday had decided to halt all development activities and implement the lockdown strictly. He added that the local administration could not control extraction of river-borne materials from the Lalbakaiya River.

Experts have warned that random river mining might trigger natural disasters such as flood during the monsoon.

Meanwhile, District Coordination Committee Chairman Ramekwal Yadav said permission was given to use machines to extract the river-borne materials to continue development activities for the current fiscal.

Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire said that all vehicle passes would soon be scrapped and the district security committee would put a complete ban on river mining during the lockdown.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

UML says no to statute amendment for second phase polls

Share Now:

CPN-UML has accused the ruling parties and the government of trying to influence the first round of local level polls through the misuse of state agencies.

Local election results within a week, says CEC Yadav

Share Now:

Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has claimed that the Election Commission would publish all the results of the first phase of local election, commenced to elect local representatives of 281 units in 34 districts on May 14, within a week.

Govt compensates Rs 1 million each to Saptari incident victims

Share Now:

The Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi on Wednesday handed over Rs 1 million each to kith and kin of five victims of Saptari incident, amid a programme in Rajbiraj.

‘UML gaining victory in local polls despite being encircled’ Oli

Share Now:

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday claimed that his party had got a success in the first phase of local level elections despite being encircled, adding that the party would also emerge victorious in the second phase of the polls slated for June 14.

Two hurt in Paragliding accident in Pokhara

Share Now:

Two persons including a Bangladeshi tourist were hurt in a paragliding accident at Sarangkot in Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan city, on Wednesday.

Nepal to play international friendly against India before hosting Yemen

Share Now:

Nepal national football team is set to play an international football friendly match against its arch-rival India in Mumbai on June 6 before hosting Yemen for the home-leg of AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers in Kathmandu.

Vladimir Putin says can prove Trump did not pass Russia secrets

Share Now:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump had not passed any secrets onto Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Washington last week and that he could prove it.

Ford to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America, Asia

Share Now:

Ford Motor Co plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times