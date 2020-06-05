Saptari’s first Covid patient recovers

Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ: The first COVID-19 infected youth of Saptari was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Mohammad Nasim, 30, of Dakneshwori Municipality was admitted to the isolation of Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital after he tested positive for the virus on May 11.

Health workers offered Nasim flowers and bid him goodbye. Dr Cahman Lal Das said Nasim was discharged after he tested negative for the virus in BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences, Dharan.

Nasim said kind cooperation and motivation of health workers had helped him overcome COVID.

As many as 55 persons are receiving treatment in isolation of Sai Krishna Hospital in Saptari.

