Saptari’s first Covid patient recovers

RAJBIRAJ: The first COVID-19 infected youth of Saptari was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
Mohammad Nasim, 30, of Dakneshwori Municipality was admitted to the isolation of Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital after he tested positive for the virus on May 11.
Health workers offered Nasim flowers and bid him goodbye. Dr Cahman Lal Das said Nasim was discharged after he tested negative for the virus in BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences, Dharan.
Nasim said kind cooperation and motivation of health workers had helped him overcome COVID.
As many as 55 persons are receiving treatment in isolation of Sai Krishna Hospital in Saptari.
KANCHANPUR: At least fifteen COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of Mahakali Hospital in Bhimdattanagar Municipality, Kanchanpur district. The isolation ward has a capacity of 20 beds. The hospital has started treatment of COVID-19 since Tuesday. Seven persons — reside Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 Kathmandu Medical College Teaching Hospital in Sinamangal has been shut for an indefinite period after two of its health workers contracted COVID-19. The hospital’s Medical Director Dr Mukunda Raj Joshi issuing a notice today, informed that the hospital would be closed for Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA/SURKHET, JUNE 3 District administrations of Gulmi and Jumla today imposed prohibitory order to contain the spread of coronavirus in these districts. The order will be effective in Gulmi till June 14 and till June 5 in Jumla. Gulmi CDO Bharat Kumar Sharma said the prohibitory orde Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 A new publication ‘Conquering COV- ID-19’ Strategy for Making Nepal Stronger and Resilient – Strategy Exploration Summary has been released here, which states the country is in a unique position to conquer the pandemic and bring more prosperity and well-being to its citize Read More...
WASHINGTON: Former President Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. In doing so, Obama is signaling a willingness to sh Read More...
A malaria drug President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective for that in the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with someone with the disease. Results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychlor Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 The All Nepal Football Association President Karma Tsering Sherpa today apologised for hurting the sentiments of people from Terai region by undermining the sense of nationality in an interview with an online portal. Sherpa came under pressure after a couple of officials Read More...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Legislative Council started voting on a controversial bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, amid heightened fears over Beijing's tightening grip on the city. The voting came just as people in Hong Kong were set to c Read More...