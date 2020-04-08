Seti Hospital health workers at risk

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, April 7

The decision to convert Seti Provincial Hospital into a dedicated corona hospital has created fear among doctors and health workers at the hospital.

Doctors and health workers have urged the government to stop treatment of corona patients at the hospital as it would put other patients and health workers at high risk.

Seti Provincial Hospital Emergency Section In-charge senior AHW Krishna Bahadur Bohora said since the hospital was converted into a corona hospital, regular and emergency wards of the hospitals would have to be shut.

Doctors and health workers suggested that a separate structure and place be fixed for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

After the hospital started treating corona patients, patients with other diseases have stopped visiting the health facility.

Nepal Doctors’ Association Sudurpaschim Province chapter Secretary Pradip Mishra said treatment of corona patients along with other patients had put the lives of patients and doctors in peril.

A total of 15 pregnant women were operated and babies were delivered yesterday. “If some newborn babies have to be kept in NICU for some more days, they face high risk.

Moreover, facilities provided by the provincial hospital are not available at other health facilities,” said Dr Mishra.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook