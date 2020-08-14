KAVRE: More than 30 houses have been buried while 37 persons have gone missing in the landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 in Sindhupalchok district, early on Friday morning.
Read Also: Early morning landslide sweeps at least 13 houses in Sindhupalchok, many out of contact
It has been reported that the landslide causing significant damages to the locality descended from Lama Tole at 6:00 am today.
Meanwhile, a team of security personnel who arrived at the site in Nepali Army’s helicopter, at around 10:00 am, is conducting a rescue operation in the area.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Agni Prasad Sapkota has also reached for an onsite inspection, according to his press coordinator Shreedhar Neupane. He informed that more than 30 houses were buried while over three dozen people had gone missing. Neupane further informed that one of the survivors had broken his legs and arms.
RM chair Hom Narayan Shrestha said that the rescue team deployed from NA has already airlifted 10 of the rescued survivors to the health institution at the district headquarters, Chautara, for the treatment.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Madhav Prasad Kafle at Sindhupalchok District Police Office (DPO) said that additional security personnel would be mobilised to the site as the mud debris is continuously sliding at the site.
The details of the casualties and loss incurred in the disaster are yet to be ascertained.
At least 13 members of five families who have gone missing were feared buried by the authorities.
