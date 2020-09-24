Six dead, four missing in two landslides in Syangja

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Incessant rainfall has led to landslides in two places – Kaligandaki Rural Municipality and Waling Municipality – of Syangja district on Thursday.

Two people were buried under the earth as a mass of land fell from above at 3 am in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality. One of them, a 16-year-old boy, Bishnu Bahadur Pariyar of Gautam tol, Kaligandaki-4, lost his life in the landslide.

Meanwhile in Waling-14, the mudslide that hit the area at around 6 am buried as many as nine people from Maya Nepali’s family.

They were ten people in the family. One of them – Manisha Nepali (16) was rescued alive. She was seriously injured and has been taken to Pokhara for treatment.

Of the nine missing people, five – Umakala Nepali (27), Maya Nepali (48), Deepak Nepali (30), Sani Nepali (60) and Bibesh Nepali (9) – were found dead, informed Provincial Police Office Pokhara.

A team of Nepal Police personnel under the command of Police Inspector of Waling Ward Police Office, along with a troop of Armed Police Force are searching the missing people.

