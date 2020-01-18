Snowfall hits life hard in Ramechhap

Himalayan News Service

Ramechhap, January 17

Most areas in the highlands have received snowfall in Ramechhap. Rainfall since early this morning, coupled with snowfall has caused the temperature to plummet, hitting normal life hard.

Snowfall has also obstructed transport service in different places including Gumdel, Bamti, Gupteswor, Rasnalu, Doramba, Daduwa and Gauswara.

Sailung area of the district has been covered with thick layer of snow. “Snowfall has made it difficult for locals to walk around and has obstructed transport service,” said local Dawa Sherpa.

Bone-chilling cold has kept locals indoors. They are found sitting around the fire to warm themselves. The freezing cold due to snowfall has hit elderly and children the most.

Gupteswor and Rasnalu’s Tame area have also received snowfall. According to Sherpa, Sailunga area has received four-foot high snow. Heavy snowfall has halted transport service from and to Mudhe and Kholakharka. Daduwa’s Kholakharka and Ghaledanda have also received snow, said locals.

