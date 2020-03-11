‘Statute amendment as per people’s need’

Khotang, March 10

Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiv Maya Thumbahangphe today said the constitution would be amended as per people’s need.

Addressing a programme organised by Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadi Municipality, Diktel, Minister Thumbahangphe reiterated that since Nepal’s statute was dynamic it could be amended as per people’s need and circumstance. “Our constitution is not written in stone. It is changeable,” she added.

Thumbahangphe directed people’s representatives not to act against the constitution. “Since statute has guaranteed rights to all the people of Nepal, no one is above the constitution,” she stated. She urged the elected representatives of the local levels to work honestly as they were in direct contact with people. “You are the hope of the people so you have to formulate polices and programmes and work sincerely to meet people’s expectations,”she told the people’s representatives.

