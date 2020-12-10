Students padlock exam controller’s office in Kailali

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADI, DECEMBER 9

Students from Durga Laxmi Multiple Campus padlocked the Regional Office of Controller of Examinations in Attariya, Kailali, for an indefinite period today.

Fourth semester students padlocked the exam controller’s office to protest its decision to fix the exam centre at Guleriya of Kanchanpur.

Students from the constituent campus of Tribhuvan University padlocked the exam controller’s office saying that the exam centre had been fixed in Guleriya amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth semester student Sudir Bahadur Balayar said that they were forced to padlock the office as the exam centre was fixed in Guleriya despite the government directive to conduct exams at the respective schools and campuses amid the COVID-19 scare. “We used to sit for the exam at Durga Laxmi Campus itself.

The exam controller’s office has shifted the centre to Guleriya during the pandemic leaving us in the lurch,” shared Balayar.

Another student Raj Bhatta said that shifting of the exam centre had put them in trouble. “We shall continue the padlock and boycott exams if the exam centre is not shifted to Durga Laxmi Campus,” warned Bhatta.

Chief of Regional Office of Controller of Examinations, Attariya, Ishwori Datta Pant, however, said that the Exam Board of Tribhuvan University had taken the decision to shift the exam centre from Durga Laxmi to Guleriya. “Since Durgalaxmi Multiple Campus has gone under the ownership of Far-western University, TU shifted the exam centre to its constituent Kanchan Multiple Campus in Guleriya,” Pant added.

According to Pant, fourth semester students belong to Tribhuvan University though ownership of Durgalaxmi has gone to Far-western University. TU cannot conduct its exams in the constituent campus of another university.

The exams are scheduled to be begin from December 13.

